Sourav Ganguly Battles Reputation Attack

Ex-India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has lodged a police complaint against the head of a Kolkata-based Argentina football fan club, alleging the individual made defamatory remarks against him. The complaint, sent to the Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police, claims these statements have negatively impacted his reputation and mental well-being, according to authorities.

The police officer revealed that the complaint indicates the accusations against Ganguly were made without any factual basis, suggesting that the remarks were intended to harm his distinguished reputation. Ganguly reportedly mentioned the remarks were made during a conversation between the accused and a journalist.

An investigation is currently in progress to address these allegations. The controversy underscores the potential reputational risks public figures face due to unverified statements made publicly.

