Kapil Dev Reframes Cricket Coaching: Focus on Management Over Training

In a candid conversation, India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev underscored a shift in the role of a modern cricket coach, suggesting it has become more about managing players than providing traditional coaching. His comments come amid criticism facing Gautam Gambhir's coaching style following India's 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa.

Kapil remarked at the Indian Chamber of Commerce ICC Centenary Session that a coach should act as a manager. "A coach today should be focusing on managing and encouraging players rather than coaching them on specific skills," he stressed, highlighting the need to bolster players emotionally and mentally, especially those struggling with form.

The legend also praised Sunil Gavaskar's potential as a modern-day T20 great, citing his strong defensive skills and recalled India's historic 1983 World Cup win, attributing it to team belief and a 'mad' Punjabi mindset. Former India women's captain Mithali Raj expressed shared sentiments celebrating recent national cricket victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)