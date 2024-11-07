Left Menu

France's Interior Minister Condemns 'Free Palestine' Banner at PSG Match

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau criticized the unveiling of a 'Free Palestine' banner at a PSG soccer match. He spoke of potentially pursuing sanctions against PSG and demanded an explanation from the club. The banner was displayed by PSG fans ahead of their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:32 IST
France's Interior Minister Condemns 'Free Palestine' Banner at PSG Match

The controversy surrounding a 'Free Palestine' banner unfurled at a Paris Saint Germain (PSG) match has elicited criticism from French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. The minister described the act as "unacceptable."

Retailleau expressed his disapproval during an interview with Sud Radio, indicating he might pursue penalties against the renowned football club. He stated, "I am not ruling out anything. I will demand explanations from PSG."

The incident, which occurred just over a week before France's Nations League match against Israel, saw PSG fans unveil the banner before their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. The situation has sparked significant debate ahead of the international encounter in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024