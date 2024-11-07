France's Interior Minister Condemns 'Free Palestine' Banner at PSG Match
French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau criticized the unveiling of a 'Free Palestine' banner at a PSG soccer match. He spoke of potentially pursuing sanctions against PSG and demanded an explanation from the club. The banner was displayed by PSG fans ahead of their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.
The controversy surrounding a 'Free Palestine' banner unfurled at a Paris Saint Germain (PSG) match has elicited criticism from French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. The minister described the act as "unacceptable."
Retailleau expressed his disapproval during an interview with Sud Radio, indicating he might pursue penalties against the renowned football club. He stated, "I am not ruling out anything. I will demand explanations from PSG."
The incident, which occurred just over a week before France's Nations League match against Israel, saw PSG fans unveil the banner before their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. The situation has sparked significant debate ahead of the international encounter in Paris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
