Left Menu

Antoine Dupont Returns to Lead France Against Japan

Antoine Dupont is set to captain France in their first autumn rugby test against Japan, marking his return after skipping the Six Nations for the Olympics. He previously led the team to a gold medal in Rugby Sevens and will play alongside teammate Thomas Ramos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:43 IST
Antoine Dupont Returns to Lead France Against Japan

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Antoine Dupont is poised to lead the French team as captain in their first autumn series test against Japan this Saturday. This match marks Dupont's return to international rugby after he skipped this year's Six Nations to focus on the Olympic Games.

Having led France to a gold medal in Rugby Sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Dupont rejoins the team alongside fellow Toulouse player Thomas Ramos. The pair's inclusion highlights the importance of talent and collective experience, according to their coach, Galthie.

In addition, tight-head prop Tevita Tatafu will make his debut as France prepares for subsequent tests against New Zealand and Argentina at the Stade de France. The lineup remains formidable, as the team has not played there since last year's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024