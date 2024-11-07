Antoine Dupont Returns to Lead France Against Japan

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Antoine Dupont is poised to lead the French team as captain in their first autumn series test against Japan this Saturday. This match marks Dupont's return to international rugby after he skipped this year's Six Nations to focus on the Olympic Games.

Having led France to a gold medal in Rugby Sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Dupont rejoins the team alongside fellow Toulouse player Thomas Ramos. The pair's inclusion highlights the importance of talent and collective experience, according to their coach, Galthie.

In addition, tight-head prop Tevita Tatafu will make his debut as France prepares for subsequent tests against New Zealand and Argentina at the Stade de France. The lineup remains formidable, as the team has not played there since last year's World Cup.

