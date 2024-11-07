Shreyas Iyer Shines with Third Double Century in Ranji Trophy

In a display of remarkable prowess, India batter Shreyas Iyer secured his third first-class double century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, showcasing his striking form against Odisha. Playing in the Group A Elite fixture on Thursday, Iyer scored 233 runs off 228 balls, featuring 24 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 102.19.

His stellar innings, supported by significant contributions from teammates Siddhesh Lad, who scored 169, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi with 92, catapulted Mumbai to an impressive total of 602/4 declared. Odisha, after choosing to bowl, now face a formidable challenge in their first innings.

This achievement marks Iyer's third double-century in first-class cricket, following previous triumphs against Punjab in 2015 and Australia A in 2017. With 405 runs in four innings, including two centuries, Iyer stands as the third-highest run-scorer in this year's Ranji Trophy, averaging 101.25.

His noteworthy performance comes in the wake of being omitted from the BCCI central contract list due to red-ball cricket concerns. However, Iyer's contributions for Mumbai in multiple formats, including the IPL and domestic tournaments, highlight his consistent return to form.

(With inputs from agencies.)