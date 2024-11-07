Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Shines with Third Double Century in Ranji Trophy

India's Shreyas Iyer scored his third first-class double century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy against Odisha, contributing to a total of 602/4 declared. With a score of 233 off 228 balls, Iyer is now the third-highest run-scorer this season, bolstering his confidence after recent setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:18 IST
Shreyas Iyer Shines with Third Double Century in Ranji Trophy
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of remarkable prowess, India batter Shreyas Iyer secured his third first-class double century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, showcasing his striking form against Odisha. Playing in the Group A Elite fixture on Thursday, Iyer scored 233 runs off 228 balls, featuring 24 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 102.19.

His stellar innings, supported by significant contributions from teammates Siddhesh Lad, who scored 169, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi with 92, catapulted Mumbai to an impressive total of 602/4 declared. Odisha, after choosing to bowl, now face a formidable challenge in their first innings.

This achievement marks Iyer's third double-century in first-class cricket, following previous triumphs against Punjab in 2015 and Australia A in 2017. With 405 runs in four innings, including two centuries, Iyer stands as the third-highest run-scorer in this year's Ranji Trophy, averaging 101.25.

His noteworthy performance comes in the wake of being omitted from the BCCI central contract list due to red-ball cricket concerns. However, Iyer's contributions for Mumbai in multiple formats, including the IPL and domestic tournaments, highlight his consistent return to form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024