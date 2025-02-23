Odisha Cricket Association Pledges to Prevent Future Floodlight Failures

The Odisha Cricket Association has responded to a show cause notice from the Odisha government concerning a floodlight malfunction during the India-England ODI at Barabati Stadium on February 9. The OCA promised to implement measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated, according to an official statement on Sunday.

During the match, floodlights in one tower failed, causing a 30-minute disruption. Following the incident, the state government issued a show cause notice to the OCA demanding a reply within 10 days. Speaking in Cuttack, newly elected OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty confirmed the association had responded to the government's inquiries.

To avoid future issues, Mohanty discussed plans to deploy additional generator sets for floodlight power. His predecessor, Sanjay Behera, explained that the backup generators were delayed due to a parked players' bus obstructing access. No report has been requested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) so far, said Mohanty.

