Odisha Cricket Association Pledges to Prevent Future Floodlight Failures

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) committed to corrective measures following a floodlight malfunction during the India-England ODI. Newly elected OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty assured new backup generators and resolved logistical issues to prevent recurrence. The state government had issued a show cause notice over the glitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:51 IST
The Odisha Cricket Association has responded to a show cause notice from the Odisha government concerning a floodlight malfunction during the India-England ODI at Barabati Stadium on February 9. The OCA promised to implement measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated, according to an official statement on Sunday.

During the match, floodlights in one tower failed, causing a 30-minute disruption. Following the incident, the state government issued a show cause notice to the OCA demanding a reply within 10 days. Speaking in Cuttack, newly elected OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty confirmed the association had responded to the government's inquiries.

To avoid future issues, Mohanty discussed plans to deploy additional generator sets for floodlight power. His predecessor, Sanjay Behera, explained that the backup generators were delayed due to a parked players' bus obstructing access. No report has been requested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) so far, said Mohanty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

