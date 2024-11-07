Left Menu

Tennis Tensions: Players Challenge Extended ATP Masters Events

Stefanos Tsitsipas has criticized the ATP's decision to extend certain Masters events to two weeks, citing concerns over player welfare. Other players, including Andy Roddick and Carlos Alcaraz, have voiced similar apprehensions, arguing the extended format leads to injuries and lacks sufficient recovery time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tennis stars are voicing their discontent over the ATP's decision to extend the duration of select Masters 1000 tournaments to two weeks. Stefanos Tsitsipas highlighted the issue, stressing how the lengthy events result in lowered match quality due to inadequate recovery time for athletes.

Speaking on the topic, former player Andy Roddick also criticized the decision on his podcast, labeling the format as 'stupid.' Similarly, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev pointed out the challenges of the congested calendar and its impact on players' motivation and well-being.

The changes, starting in 2025, aim to extend seven out of nine events to 12 days, a move Tsitsipas called 'a backwards step.' As concerns about injury risks mount, players are questioning the rationale behind this calendar reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

