Tennis Tensions: Players Challenge Extended ATP Masters Events

Tennis stars are voicing their discontent over the ATP's decision to extend the duration of select Masters 1000 tournaments to two weeks. Stefanos Tsitsipas highlighted the issue, stressing how the lengthy events result in lowered match quality due to inadequate recovery time for athletes.

Speaking on the topic, former player Andy Roddick also criticized the decision on his podcast, labeling the format as 'stupid.' Similarly, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev pointed out the challenges of the congested calendar and its impact on players' motivation and well-being.

The changes, starting in 2025, aim to extend seven out of nine events to 12 days, a move Tsitsipas called 'a backwards step.' As concerns about injury risks mount, players are questioning the rationale behind this calendar reform.

