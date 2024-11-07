Breaking Waves and Boundaries: Xu Jingkun's Historic Vendee Globe Journey

Xu Jingkun is set to make history as the first Chinese sailor in the prestigious non-stop solo Vendee Globe race. This bold endeavor marks a significant milestone in global sailing, especially as Xu ventures into uncharted waters after overcoming the loss of his left arm at a young age.

Born into a farming family in Shandong Province, Xu's journey from a Paralympian track athlete to a professional yacht skipper was anything but straightforward. Despite facing tremendous challenges, Xu's tenacity and decision to pursue sailing reflect an inspiring narrative of resilience and determination.

With participation in major sailing events such as the Route du Rhum under his belt, Xu now seeks to continue breaking barriers. He hopes his pioneering efforts will cultivate a deeper appreciation for sailing in China, aiming to inspire the nation's youth through his sailing school in Qingdao.

