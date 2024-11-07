Women's Premier League Stars Shine Amidst Strategic Retentions

In a notable move in women's cricket, major stars like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Meg Lanning have been retained by their respective teams for the next Women's Premier League edition.

Teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced the retention of 14 key players, including Mandhana and Perry, reflecting a strategy based on nurturing a solid team bond that has yielded past success.

Similarly, the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have kept core players integral to previous victories, showcasing confidence in their squads' potential and cohesion as the Women's Premier League builds momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)