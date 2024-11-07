Ashu Malik Leads Dabang Delhi KC to Thrilling Victory in Pro Kabaddi Showdown
In a closely contested Pro Kabaddi League match, Ashu Malik powered Dabang Delhi KC to a 33-30 victory over Bengal Warriorz, ending their four-match losing streak. Malik's performance, along with support from Vinay and Ashish, was crucial. In another match, Haryana Steelers defeated Gujarat Giants with Vinay's standout raids.
In an electrifying Pro Kabaddi League encounter, Ashu Malik stole the limelight, guiding Dabang Delhi KC to a narrow 33-30 win against Bengal Warriorz on Thursday. The victory helped Delhi halt their troubling four-match losing streak.
Malik, showcasing top form with his seventh Super 10 in eight games, received vital support from Vinay and Ashish. Their combined efforts offset Bengal Warriorz's intense start, driven by Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali, who initially put the opposition on the back foot.
Elsewhere, the Haryana Steelers achieved a convincing 35-22 win over Gujarat Giants. Key to Haryana's triumph was Vinay's commanding raids, which amassed nine points, while Guman Singh's efforts for Gujarat fell short. Steelers' defense, particularly Mohammadreza Shadloui's six points, secured the win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
