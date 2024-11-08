Left Menu

Veda Krishnamurthy Praises Delhi Capitals for Retaining Annabel Sutherland

Former cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy commended Delhi Capitals for retaining Annabel Sutherland for the WPL 2025 season, highlighting her improved skills. The retention list includes 71 players, with franchises solidifying their lineups. Key players like Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur remain pivotal. Meanwhile, wicketkeepers are expected to be in demand this auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:46 IST
Veda Krishnamurthy Praises Delhi Capitals for Retaining Annabel Sutherland
Annabel Sutherland. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season, former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has lauded the Delhi Capitals for retaining Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. The list of retained players was unveiled on Thursday, showcasing the strategic moves by the five franchises to strengthen their core squads.

Commenting on the roster changes, Krishnamurthy highlighted the growing trust displayed by Delhi Capitals in Sutherland's abilities. 'After a stellar performance for Australia following last year's WPL, Annabel's potential is now widely recognized, particularly her role in crucial situations,' Krishnamurthy stated during a broadcast on Jio Cinema.

This retention wave sets the stage for an intense auction, with wicketkeepers poised to be highly sought after assets. Meanwhile, the final line-ups underscore each team's ambitions to clinch the title, as heavyweights like Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur continue to be the focal points in their respective teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

