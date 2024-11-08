Veda Krishnamurthy Praises Delhi Capitals for Retaining Annabel Sutherland

In a significant development ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season, former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has lauded the Delhi Capitals for retaining Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. The list of retained players was unveiled on Thursday, showcasing the strategic moves by the five franchises to strengthen their core squads.

Commenting on the roster changes, Krishnamurthy highlighted the growing trust displayed by Delhi Capitals in Sutherland's abilities. 'After a stellar performance for Australia following last year's WPL, Annabel's potential is now widely recognized, particularly her role in crucial situations,' Krishnamurthy stated during a broadcast on Jio Cinema.

This retention wave sets the stage for an intense auction, with wicketkeepers poised to be highly sought after assets. Meanwhile, the final line-ups underscore each team's ambitions to clinch the title, as heavyweights like Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur continue to be the focal points in their respective teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)