Meg Lanning Shines in Dominant Victory for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals secured a decisive 9-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians with exceptional performances from Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma. Lanning's unbeaten 60 runs anchored the innings, while Jonassen and Mani excelled with the ball. Former India captain Mithali Raj praised Lanning's leadership and its impact on the team's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:03 IST
Meg Lanning (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meg Lanning's stellar performance led the Delhi Capitals to a commanding 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ex-India captain Mithali Raj lauded Lanning for her unbeaten 60-run innings, emphasizing her pivotal role as both captain and batswoman in steering the team to victory. Racking up these runs with a strike rate of 122.45, Lanning's prowess, particularly her precise straight and on-drives, was on full display, earning her acclaim from Raj, who spoke post-match on JioHotstar.

The duo of Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani also contributed significantly with their bowling skills, reducing the game to a low-scoring contest favoring Delhi. Lanning's partnership with Shafali Verma proved critical, as the two have developed a strong rapport that enhances Delhi's winning potential. The synergy between the players was evident, particularly as they both adapted their strategies during the match, ensuring a comfortable chase of the 124-run target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

