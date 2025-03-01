Meg Lanning Shines in Dominant Victory for Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning's stellar performance led the Delhi Capitals to a commanding 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ex-India captain Mithali Raj lauded Lanning for her unbeaten 60-run innings, emphasizing her pivotal role as both captain and batswoman in steering the team to victory. Racking up these runs with a strike rate of 122.45, Lanning's prowess, particularly her precise straight and on-drives, was on full display, earning her acclaim from Raj, who spoke post-match on JioHotstar.

The duo of Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani also contributed significantly with their bowling skills, reducing the game to a low-scoring contest favoring Delhi. Lanning's partnership with Shafali Verma proved critical, as the two have developed a strong rapport that enhances Delhi's winning potential. The synergy between the players was evident, particularly as they both adapted their strategies during the match, ensuring a comfortable chase of the 124-run target.

(With inputs from agencies.)