Fiji's Revamped Squad Set for Clash Against Wales

Fiji makes strategic changes to their backline for the rugby test against Wales, featuring Vuate Karawalevu at fullback and Jiuta Wainiqolo on the wing. This lineup aims to enhance a team recently defeated by Scotland. Alterations to the pack include Temo Mayanavanua and Eroni Mawi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:22 IST
Fiji's rugby team has made significant alterations to their backline ahead of the autumn international test against Wales, welcoming back experienced players for the encounter in Cardiff.

Vuate Karawalevu shifts to fullback, allowing Jiuta Wainiqolo to step into the number 14 jersey. Prominent players Waisea Nayacalevu and Josua Tuisova form the new center-pairing, while Semi Radradra takes charge on the opposite wing.

Despite a recent heavy defeat to Scotland, the team remains optimistic with changes in the forward pack, including Temo Mayanavanua filling in at lock and Eroni Mawi joining the front row. Fiji eyes another opportunity to claim victory against Wales.

