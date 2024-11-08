Pankaj Advani Advances to IBSF Final with Stellar Performance

Pankaj Advani, the 27-time world champion, inched closer to his 28th title after a gripping victory in the IBSF World Billiards Championship semifinals in Doha.

Advani defeated fellow Indian Sourav Kothari 4-2 in an intense match, demonstrating superior precision and tactical acumen. The all-Indian semifinal began with Advani winning the first frame, but Kothari quickly retaliated by leveling the score in the second frame.

Advani then dominated the following frames, building a 3-1 lead and eventually overcoming Kothari's resistance to secure his place in the final against England's Robert Hall, who advanced by defeating Singapore's Peter Gilchrist.

