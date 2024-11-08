Pankaj Advani Advances to IBSF Final with Stellar Performance
Pankaj Advani secured a place in the IBSF World Billiards Championship final with a 4-2 win over Sourav Kothari in Doha. Advani showcased exceptional skill and precision, overcoming Kothari's fightback to maintain his lead. He will now face England's Robert Hall in the final.
Pankaj Advani, the 27-time world champion, inched closer to his 28th title after a gripping victory in the IBSF World Billiards Championship semifinals in Doha.
Advani defeated fellow Indian Sourav Kothari 4-2 in an intense match, demonstrating superior precision and tactical acumen. The all-Indian semifinal began with Advani winning the first frame, but Kothari quickly retaliated by leveling the score in the second frame.
Advani then dominated the following frames, building a 3-1 lead and eventually overcoming Kothari's resistance to secure his place in the final against England's Robert Hall, who advanced by defeating Singapore's Peter Gilchrist.
