Sports Highlights: From Icy Endurance to Court-side Heroics

In a surprising move, Philadelphia Flyers' rookie Matvei Michkov will sit out as a healthy scratch against the Tampa Bay Lightning, despite his impressive start in the NHL.

Meanwhile, Britain's INEOS Britannia steps up as the Challenger of Record for the 38th America's Cup, partnering with Emirates Team New Zealand to shape the next races.

Other top sports stories include Connor Hellebuyck's shutout heroics for the Jets, an ultra-endurance race in Antarctica, the Bucks breaking their streak with help from star players, and significant advances in tennis and golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)