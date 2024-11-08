Sports Highlights: From Icy Endurance to Court-side Heroics
The sports world buzzes this week with Philadelphia Flyers' Matvei Michkov missing a game against Tampa Bay, INEOS Britannia leading in the America's Cup, and multiple standout performances in NHL, NBA, golf, and tennis. Notably, runners defy Antarctica's freezing conditions in an ultra-endurance race.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:28 IST
In a surprising move, Philadelphia Flyers' rookie Matvei Michkov will sit out as a healthy scratch against the Tampa Bay Lightning, despite his impressive start in the NHL.
Meanwhile, Britain's INEOS Britannia steps up as the Challenger of Record for the 38th America's Cup, partnering with Emirates Team New Zealand to shape the next races.
Other top sports stories include Connor Hellebuyck's shutout heroics for the Jets, an ultra-endurance race in Antarctica, the Bucks breaking their streak with help from star players, and significant advances in tennis and golf.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement