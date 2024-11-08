Left Menu

India Aims for Victory at World University Championship Shooting

The World University Championship Shooting is underway at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in India with participation from 220 shooters across 23 countries. The tournament, hosted by the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, seeks to showcase India's strength in shooting sports, emphasized by Minister Gaurav Gautam.

India is set to demonstrate its prowess in shooting as the World University Championship Shooting kicks off at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range this Saturday. With 220 participants representing 23 countries, the championship promises intense competition.

The opening ceremony took place in Faridabad at the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, the event's host, with Haryana's Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Gaurav Gautam, as the chief guest. Gautam highlighted Haryana's growing reputation as a shooting hub.

International competitors, like German shooter Anna Janssen, who participated in the Paris Olympics, expressed enthusiasm about the event and being back in India after the World Cup finals held recently at the same range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

