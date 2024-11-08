Rizwan's Record-Setting Performance Leads Pakistan to Historic Win in Adelaide

Pakistan's cricket team celebrated a remarkable 9-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide, led by a phenomenal performance from their white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan achieved a personal milestone by matching the world record for the most catches in a single men's ODI inning, with six takings.

Mohammad Rizwan's brilliant wicketkeeping was complemented by Haris Rauf's dynamic bowling spell, which saw Australia being bowled out for just 163 runs. On the batting front, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique formed an impressive opening partnership, guiding Pakistan to a swift chase with 23 overs to spare.

This victory not only leveled the series at 1-1 but also etched its place in history as Pakistan's first ODI win against the Baggy Greens in Adelaide since 1996. The decisive third ODI match on Sunday is expected to draw significant attention as both teams vie for a series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)