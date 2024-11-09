South Africa's Struggle: A Tense Cricket Match Breakdown

South Africa faced a challenging outing against formidable bowlers, resulting in a subpar total of 141 runs. Despite efforts from Heinrich Klaasen and Gerald Coetzee, they couldn't withstand the bowling prowess displayed by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi.

The game was marked by India's strategic play, with Chakaravarthy and Bishnoi leading the charge. Chakaravarthy's 4-over spell yielded three vital wickets, while Bishnoi matched this feat, showcasing his impressive bowling skills.

With strong performances from Avesh Khan and support from Arshdeep Singh, the bowling line-up ensured South Africa's innings ended in just 17.5 overs. The fall of wickets at regular intervals underscored the persistent pressure applied by India's bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)