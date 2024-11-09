Antisemitic Attacks Cast Shadow on Amsterdam Soccer Game
After a soccer match in Amsterdam, Israeli fans were assaulted by youths allegedly incited by antisemitic social media calls. Despite being banned from protesting near the stadium, tensions were high, resulting in these violent incidents and numerous arrests. The attack was widely condemned across Europe.
- Country:
- Netherlands
In Amsterdam, violent assaults on Israeli soccer fans occurred after a controversial match, escalating concerns over rising antisemitism. The attacks, allegedly precipitated by calls on social media, were widely condemned and resulted in numerous arrests, injuries, and international outcry.
Amsterdam saw heightened tensions ahead of the game between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, leading to bans on demonstrations and increased police presence. Despite measures, clashes erupted post-match, raising questions about safety and intolerance in a historically tolerant city.
The incident draws attention to broader issues of antisemitism across Europe, underscoring the need for action. Dutch authorities are investigating, and there are increased calls for tighter security at future events involving Israeli teams.
