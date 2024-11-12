Ruben Dias Challenges Critics as Manchester City Fights On

Manchester City is battling skepticism following a series of defeats, as they fall five points behind league leaders Liverpool. Ruben Dias, City's center back, insists that critics underestimate them at their own risk. City recently faced a 2-1 setback against Brighton, marking a record understatement for manager Pep Guardiola with four consecutive losses.

The team, aiming for a record fifth Premier League title, was also ousted from the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur. "Feel free to doubt us," Dias remarked, underscoring the team's resolve. When facing challenges, City relies on their character to unite and overcome setbacks.

Injuries pose a significant challenge, sidelining key players like Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, John Stones, Jack Grealish, and Oscar Bobb. As they prepare to host Spurs on November 23 post-international break, City's determination to bounce back is unwavering.

