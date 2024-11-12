Left Menu

Mohammad Nabi Bids Farewell to ODIs After Champions Trophy

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi plans to retire from One-Day Internationals following next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The 39-year-old, a vital player for his team since 2009, has contributed significantly with both bat and ball. Nabi originally contemplated retirement after the previous ODI World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:05 IST
Mohammad Nabi Bids Farewell to ODIs After Champions Trophy
Mohammad Nabi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has officially announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals post the upcoming Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan next year. This decision follows Afghanistan's recent 2-1 victory against Bangladesh, and marks the end of an illustrious career spanning over a decade.

Nabi, who has been a staple of Afghanistan's cricket team since 2009, amassed 3,600 runs at an average of 27.48 in 167 ODIs. The 39-year-old also claimed 172 wickets, underlining his dual prowess on the international stage. His performance earned him Player-of-the-Series honors in the Bangladesh series.

Afghanistan's upcoming first-ever appearance in the Champions Trophy, secured with a sixth-place finish in last year's World Cup, offered Nabi a compelling reason to delay his retirement. The significant milestone event is set for February in Pakistan, marking a historic moment for Afghan cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024