Mohammad Nabi Bids Farewell to ODIs After Champions Trophy
Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi plans to retire from One-Day Internationals following next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The 39-year-old, a vital player for his team since 2009, has contributed significantly with both bat and ball. Nabi originally contemplated retirement after the previous ODI World Cup.
Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has officially announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals post the upcoming Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan next year. This decision follows Afghanistan's recent 2-1 victory against Bangladesh, and marks the end of an illustrious career spanning over a decade.
Nabi, who has been a staple of Afghanistan's cricket team since 2009, amassed 3,600 runs at an average of 27.48 in 167 ODIs. The 39-year-old also claimed 172 wickets, underlining his dual prowess on the international stage. His performance earned him Player-of-the-Series honors in the Bangladesh series.
Afghanistan's upcoming first-ever appearance in the Champions Trophy, secured with a sixth-place finish in last year's World Cup, offered Nabi a compelling reason to delay his retirement. The significant milestone event is set for February in Pakistan, marking a historic moment for Afghan cricket.
