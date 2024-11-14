Caitlin Clark Shines in LPGA Pro-Am Debut

Caitlin Clark, the WNBA rookie of the year, made an impressive splash at her LPGA pro-am debut, held at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Playing alongside world-renowned golfers Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, Clark attracted a significant audience, showcasing her broad appeal across different sports.

Despite a few wayward shots, Clark's charismatic presence drew fans of all ages, eager to catch a glimpse of the basketball star's venture onto the golf course. Known for boosting WNBA viewership, Clark's participation in the tournament brought an unprecedented level of excitement and audience engagement.

Annika Sorenstam commented on the unique atmosphere Clark created, noting a marked departure from typical LPGA events. With Clark's profound influence and youthful energy, her LPGA appearance underscored her far-reaching impact on sports and its audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)