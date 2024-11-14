Left Menu

Caroline Weir Shines in Real Madrid's 7-0 Thrashing of Twente

In a commanding 7-0 victory over Twente, Real Madrid's Caroline Weir delivered two assists and scored a stunning free kick. María Méndez added two goals, while Wolfsburg's Rebecka Blomqvist netted a hat trick in a separate 5-0 win against Galatasaray, marking their first Group A points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-11-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:25 IST
Real Madrid's midfield maestro Caroline Weir orchestrated a magnificent 7-0 triumph over Twente in the Women's Champions League. Weir's skillful performance featured two assists and a beautifully executed free kick, underscoring her pivotal role in the team's success.

Adding to the onslaught, defender María Méndez capitalized on two corner opportunities, scoring both with precise headers. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg's forward Rebecka Blomqvist recorded a hat trick, propelling her team to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The commanding displays from both Real Madrid and Wolfsburg set the stage for the next round of matches, with return fixtures scheduled for the following week. As the group stages intensify, teams are keen to secure their positions in the knockout rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

