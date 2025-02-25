Galatasaray to File Criminal Complaint Against Mourinho for Racist Remarks

Galatasaray, the current leaders in Turkey's top football league, have announced plans to pursue criminal proceedings against Fenerbahce coach, Jose Mourinho, for alleged racist remarks made following a goalless draw between the two rival teams.

The 62-year-old Portuguese coach, who joined Fenerbahce from Roma last year, has a history of provocative comments. Earlier this season, he faced penalties for critiquing Turkish match officials.

Mourinho's recent statements, where he praised a foreign referee while disparaging Turkish officials, have ignited further controversy. Galatasaray vows to escalate the issue to UEFA and FIFA, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)