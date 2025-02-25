Left Menu

Galatasaray to File Criminal Complaint Against Mourinho for Racist Remarks

Galatasaray intends to initiate criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho and lodge complaints with soccer authorities, alleging racist remarks post a Turkish league match. This follows Mourinho's previous suspension for comments on Turkish referees and matches. Mourinho's praise for foreign referees contrasts with his derogatory statements on Turkish officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:28 IST
Galatasaray, the current leaders in Turkey's top football league, have announced plans to pursue criminal proceedings against Fenerbahce coach, Jose Mourinho, for alleged racist remarks made following a goalless draw between the two rival teams.

The 62-year-old Portuguese coach, who joined Fenerbahce from Roma last year, has a history of provocative comments. Earlier this season, he faced penalties for critiquing Turkish match officials.

Mourinho's recent statements, where he praised a foreign referee while disparaging Turkish officials, have ignited further controversy. Galatasaray vows to escalate the issue to UEFA and FIFA, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

