Fenerbahce Takes Legal Action Against Galatasaray Over Mourinho Controversy

Fenerbahce sued Galatasaray for allegedly infringing on coach Jose Mourinho's personal rights. The legal action, seeking $52,000, follows accusations of Mourinho's racist remarks during an Istanbul derby. The Turkish Football Federation banned Mourinho for four matches and fined him $44,000 for comments about Turkish referees.

Updated: 28-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:56 IST
Jose Mourinho
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Fenerbahce has launched a lawsuit against Galatasaray, accusing them of violating the personal rights of their coach, Jose Mourinho. The lawsuit claims $52,000 in damages and stems from Galatasaray's allegations that Mourinho made racist comments during a recent Istanbul derby.

The Portuguese coach was criticized for allegedly using "inhumane rhetoric" when referring to the opposing team's bench. Fenerbahce dismissed these claims as taken out of context and misleading, and now seeks moral damages worth 1 million 907 thousand Turkish lira.

In another blow to Mourinho, the Turkish Football Federation imposed a four-match ban and a $44,000 fine for disparaging remarks about Turkish referees. Mourinho recently moved to Turkey after managing top European clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

