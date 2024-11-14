PV Sindhu's Early Exit at Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024

India's ace shuttler, PV Sindhu, experienced an early exit at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 after being defeated by Canada's Michelle Li in the round of 16. Despite leading in the initial game, Sindhu, ranked 20th globally, lost in a closely contested match, with scores 21-17, 16-21, 17-21.

Sindhu initially showcased her prowess by establishing a four-point lead during the first game's interval. Nonetheless, Li, a former Commonwealth Games champion, quickly recovered and deployed an effective mix of shots that unsettled Sindhu. Although Sindhu managed to level scores mid-game, Li surged ahead to clinch the second set.

The decisive final game saw both players vie fiercely for lead, but Sindhu, despite holding a brief advantage at 17-16, faltered, allowing Li to claim victory by taking the final five points. This marks Sindhu's fifth loss to Li in 15 encounters, highlighting challenges in her pursuit for BWF titles. Meanwhile, other Indian players, including Lakshya Sen and doubles team Jolly-Gopichand, faced early exits in their respective categories.

