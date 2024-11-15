Tim Southee Bids Farewell to Test Cricket with England Series Finale

New Zealand right-arm seamer, Tim Southee, has announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of an imminent home series against England. The 35-year-old plans to conclude his career in the longest format after the series, with his final match poised to unfold at Seddon Park in Hamilton just before Christmas.

Southee expressed his sentiment, stating, "Facing England, a team I first encountered years ago, in this marquee series feels like the right time to retire. Reflecting on nearly 18 years of representing New Zealand, it's been an honour and privilege fulfilling a childhood dream." As per ESPNcricinfo, Southee shared his reflections on his career highlights and the exciting cricketing journey.

The veteran cricketer revealed plans for his future, contemplating participation in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka post-Christmas and remaining available for the World Test Championship Final if New Zealand qualifies. Marking nearly 400 international appearances, Southee retires as the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand, with a record of 770 wickets across formats.

Southee emphasized his decision to allow future bowlers the opportunity to shine, declaring, "Playing for the Black Caps has been the greatest privilege, but it's time to step aside." As Test cricket holds a special place in his heart, facing England on the grounds where his Test journey began makes for a fitting farewell.

New Zealand's Test series against England is set to begin on November 28 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, followed by matches in Wellington and Hamilton. The squad, led by Tom Latham, includes key players such as Kane Williamson and Devon Conway. Southee's retirement marks the end of an era for New Zealand cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)