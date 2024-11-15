Sorel's Vendee Globe Bid Ends in Heartbreak
Maxime Sorel, a contestant in the Vendee Globe sailing race, withdrew after suffering an ankle injury. Despite efforts to fix a damaged mainsail, the 'irreparable' issue rendered further participation impossible. Sorel remains positive, seeing this setback as motivation for future endeavors.
Maxime Sorel, a sailor in the Vendee Globe race, has withdrawn due to an ankle injury sustained while attempting vital repairs on his vessel's mainsail.
After struggling with the injury since day two of the race, Sorel concluded the damage was insurmountable and too risky to continue solo.
The setback has not deterred Sorel's spirit, as he sees this as a learning experience, fueling his ambitions for future races.
(With inputs from agencies.)
