Sorel's Vendee Globe Bid Ends in Heartbreak

Maxime Sorel, a sailor in the Vendee Globe race, has withdrawn due to an ankle injury sustained while attempting vital repairs on his vessel's mainsail.

After struggling with the injury since day two of the race, Sorel concluded the damage was insurmountable and too risky to continue solo.

The setback has not deterred Sorel's spirit, as he sees this as a learning experience, fueling his ambitions for future races.

