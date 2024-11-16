Left Menu

Ruben Amorim: Revitalizing Manchester United's Identity

Ruben Amorim aims to revitalize Manchester United by instilling a new culture and identity. The former Sporting Lisbon manager is set to tackle the team's turbulent season and hopes to connect with players and fans through his charismatic leadership. His successful track record and commitment to club history inspire optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:30 IST
Ruben Amorim's immediate objective as the new Manchester United manager revolves around creating a cohesive team culture, as fans hope to witness a fresh identity when they face Ipswich Town next Sunday.

Known for his charismatic leadership, the 39-year-old Portuguese, dubbed 'the poet' by Cristiano Ronaldo, has been tasked with rejuvenating United's disappointing start, lying 14th in the Premier League after Erik ten Hag's sacking. 'You will see an idea,' Amorim told Manchester United media, promising fans a glimpse of his grand vision.

Though short on training time before matches resume post-international break, Amorim believes in laying strong cultural foundations over tactical nuances. Praised for his emotional connection with players, his tenure at Sporting Lisbon redefined success, breaking a two-decade title drought, a legacy he seeks to replicate at United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

