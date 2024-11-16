Zverev Soars into Semis as Alcaraz's Journey Hangs in Balance

Alexander Zverev secured his place in the ATP Finals semifinals with a commanding victory over Carlos Alcaraz, defeating him 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Zverev, unbeaten in the group stage, leapfrogs Alcaraz to secure the second spot in global rankings.

While Zverev targets a Grand Slam, Alcaraz focuses on the upcoming Davis Cup and Rafael Nadal's farewell tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)