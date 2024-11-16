Zverev Soars into Semis as Alcaraz's Journey Hangs in Balance
Alexander Zverev advanced to ATP Finals semifinals after defeating Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev's flawless group performance contrasted with Alcaraz's dependent fate hinging on Andrey Rublev's match against Casper Ruud. Zverev achieved a measure of revenge post a prior French Open defeat to Alcaraz and eyes a Grand Slam pursuit.
Alexander Zverev secured his place in the ATP Finals semifinals with a commanding victory over Carlos Alcaraz, defeating him 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Zverev, unbeaten in the group stage, leapfrogs Alcaraz to secure the second spot in global rankings.
While Zverev targets a Grand Slam, Alcaraz focuses on the upcoming Davis Cup and Rafael Nadal's farewell tour.
