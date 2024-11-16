Juventus and Pogba Part Ways: A New Chapter Begins

In a significant development, Italian football club Juventus and French midfielder Paul Pogba announced on Friday that they have decided to mutually terminate Pogba's contract, effective November 30.

The contract was initially set to run until June 2026, but after Pogba tested positive for DHEA in September 2023, he faced a ban from playing until March next year. The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced his ban from four years to 18 months.

Pogba expressed his gratitude to the club for their supportive stance and reflected on his time at Juventus as a privilege filled with memorable moments. As he prepares for a new chapter in his career, he anticipates returning to the pitch with a new club.

