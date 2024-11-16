Left Menu

Juventus and Pogba Part Ways: A New Chapter Begins

Paul Pogba and Juventus have mutually agreed to terminate the midfielder's contract effective November 30. Despite initially having a contract until 2026, Pogba tested positive for DHEA, leading to an 18-month ban. The player expressed gratitude towards the club and looks forward to his future career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 01:41 IST
Juventus and Pogba Part Ways: A New Chapter Begins
contract

In a significant development, Italian football club Juventus and French midfielder Paul Pogba announced on Friday that they have decided to mutually terminate Pogba's contract, effective November 30.

The contract was initially set to run until June 2026, but after Pogba tested positive for DHEA in September 2023, he faced a ban from playing until March next year. The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced his ban from four years to 18 months.

Pogba expressed his gratitude to the club for their supportive stance and reflected on his time at Juventus as a privilege filled with memorable moments. As he prepares for a new chapter in his career, he anticipates returning to the pitch with a new club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024