Ruben Amorim's Bold Promise: Reviving Manchester United's Glory

Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's new coach, vows to restore the club's former glory after years of decline following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Emphasizing identity and patience, Amorim, the sixth manager since Ferguson, aims to bring success back despite challenging conditions and a poor league start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:29 IST
Ruben Amorim, newly appointed as Manchester United's coach, has promised fans that he will strive to bring back the club's glory days. Amorim steps into the role amidst over a decade of stagnation following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. The 39-year-old Portuguese manager, sourced from Sporting Lisbon, is determined to end this enduring slump.

At a press event on Friday, Amorim stated, "I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs. And I believe a lot that we are going to succeed." Amorim is the sixth permanent manager since Ferguson's era, a lineup that includes David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Erik ten Hag, all of whom were unable to reclaim United's dominance.

With United off to its worst league start since 1986, Amorim acknowledges the need for patience amid pressing expectations. "We know that we need time, but we have to win time. To win time is to win games," he explained to the club's in-house media. "The most important thing for me is identity. So since day one, we will start with our identity." Amorim remains realistic about immediate results but is confident in establishing a distinct approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

