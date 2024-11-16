Novak Djokovic Set to Dominate 2025 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for a comeback at the 2025 Australian Open, following an unusually quiet 2024 campaign where the tennis legend failed to clinch a Grand Slam title after dominating previous years.

Despite this setback and a withdrawal from the ATP Finals due to injury, world number three Carlos Alcaraz warns that Djokovic remains a 'really dangerous' contender. His recent Olympic gold victory against Alcaraz in Paris underscores his enduring prowess on the court.

Alcaraz notes that Djokovic's preparation and time off with family could make him a formidable opponent in Australia, where Djokovic seeks his 11th title. Fans eagerly await the tournament, set to commence on January 12, 2025.

