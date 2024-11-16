Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Set to Dominate 2025 Australian Open

After a challenging 2024 season, Novak Djokovic, an acclaimed tennis player, is poised for a strong comeback at the 2025 Australian Open. Despite being sidelined by injury and missing Grand Slam wins in 2024, Djokovic remains a formidable competitor. Carlos Alcaraz regards him as a 'really dangerous' opponent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:39 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for a comeback at the 2025 Australian Open, following an unusually quiet 2024 campaign where the tennis legend failed to clinch a Grand Slam title after dominating previous years.

Despite this setback and a withdrawal from the ATP Finals due to injury, world number three Carlos Alcaraz warns that Djokovic remains a 'really dangerous' contender. His recent Olympic gold victory against Alcaraz in Paris underscores his enduring prowess on the court.

Alcaraz notes that Djokovic's preparation and time off with family could make him a formidable opponent in Australia, where Djokovic seeks his 11th title. Fans eagerly await the tournament, set to commence on January 12, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

