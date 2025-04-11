Tennis Players Push for Prize Boost Amid Legal Battle: PTPA's Influence Grows

The chief of the Professional Tennis Players' Association, Ahmad Nassar, has endorsed the top-ranked players' call for increased prize money at the Grand Slams. Nassar argues this demand is a direct outcome of the association's push for reform in tennis.

Established in 2020 by renowned players Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, the PTPA has been a vocal advocate for change. Recently, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the sport's governing bodies, demanding reforms. This legal action came alongside a letter from the top ATP and WTA players, calling for more significant earnings from Grand Slam events.

Despite the intensified disputes described by Nassar as a 'political food fight,' the PTPA remains committed to facilitating reforms without resorting to lengthy trials. As the French Open and the U.S. Open engage in discussions, the tennis community waits for solutions.

