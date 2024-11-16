Violence Strikes: Aggression Hits Mexico's Soccer Coach

In a shocking turn of events, Mexico's soccer coach Javier Aguirre was struck by a can throw from the stands, leaving him with a bleeding head wound after a 2-0 loss against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The incident occurred as Aguirre walked along the touchline to extend a handshake to his Honduran counterpart, Reinaldo Rueda. Despite the shock, Aguirre downplayed the attack, saying, "This is football, and there's no point in mentioning the other stuff because I'm not one to complain."

CONCACAF swiftly condemned the aggression, emphasizing that the security of teams and fans is paramount. "These types of violent behaviors have no place in football," the organization declared, indicating that their disciplinary committee will investigate the matter.

