Fritz Defies Odds to Reach ATP Finals Title Match

Taylor Fritz became the first American player in 17 years to reach the ATP Finals title match after defeating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling contest on Saturday.

The 27-year-old fought bravely through challenging moments, eventually prevailing 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3) in a tense showdown that showcased his skill and resilience.

Fritz will face either local favorite Jannik Sinner or Norway's Casper Ruud in the final, aiming to end the U.S. title drought since Pete Sampras in 1999.

