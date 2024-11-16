Special Olympics Bharat Hosts Landmark Asia-Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition

Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) President Mallika Nadda has announced the upcoming Asia-Pacific Regional Bocce and Bowling Competition, welcoming 100 participants from 12 nations. The event will be held from November 18 to 22 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, hosting athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the region.

Nadda described this as a noteworthy moment for SOB, marking the first time India has hosted such a regional event. With a 16-member Indian squad representing the nation, the competition aims to promote inclusion and empowerment through sports.

The Indian delegation will feature eight athletes each for bocce and bowling, coached by specialized trainers. The event is a pivotal opportunity for athletes over 22 with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), aiming to revive their active participation in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)