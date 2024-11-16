Left Menu

Special Olympics Bharat Hosts Landmark Asia-Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition

Special Olympics Bharat is set to host a groundbreaking Asia-Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition in India. Featuring over 100 athletes from 12 countries, the event marks a major initiative in promoting sports inclusion for athletes with intellectual disabilities, especially those aged 22 and above.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:18 IST
Special Olympics Bharat Hosts Landmark Asia-Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition
Mallika Nanda. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) President Mallika Nadda has announced the upcoming Asia-Pacific Regional Bocce and Bowling Competition, welcoming 100 participants from 12 nations. The event will be held from November 18 to 22 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, hosting athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the region.

Nadda described this as a noteworthy moment for SOB, marking the first time India has hosted such a regional event. With a 16-member Indian squad representing the nation, the competition aims to promote inclusion and empowerment through sports.

The Indian delegation will feature eight athletes each for bocce and bowling, coached by specialized trainers. The event is a pivotal opportunity for athletes over 22 with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), aiming to revive their active participation in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024