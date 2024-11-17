Left Menu

Kolbe's Dazzling Dual: Springboks' Triumph at Twickenham

South Africa defeated England 29-20 at Twickenham, with winger Cheslin Kolbe scoring two key tries. The match marked England's fifth consecutive loss under coach Steve Borthwick. Despite an initial lead by England, the Springboks' resilient performance in the second half sealed their victory.

In an electrifying clash at Twickenham, Cheslin Kolbe's two remarkable tries propelled South Africa to a 29-20 victory over England on Saturday, much to the chagrin of the home supporters who witnessed their team's fifth consecutive defeat.

At halftime, the world champion Springboks led 19-17 after a dynamic first half that featured five tries and relentless attacks from both teams. England's Ollie Sleightholme initially put his side ahead, but South Africa responded emphatically, with three tries in ten minutes from Grant Williams, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Kolbe, leaving Twickenham in stunned silence. England managed to rally with a try from Sam Underhill.

Although Marcus Smith's penalty briefly reclaimed the lead for England, a penalty from Handre Pollard and Kolbe's explosive second try secured South Africa's 29-20 victory, showcasing their usual tenacity in the final stages to maintain their advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

