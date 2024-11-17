Les Bleus' Resurgence: A Narrow Triumph Fuels Future Hopes

In a stunning display of resilience, France overcame a daunting 14-3 deficit to beat New Zealand 30-29 in a thrilling rugby encounter at the Stade de France.

The victory rekindles hope for a bright future after their World Cup disappointment against South Africa last year, where they were knocked out by a similar margin.

Thomas Ramos excelled in his kicking duties, capitalizing on New Zealand's vulnerabilities while Captain Dupont's strategic adjustments contributed to the triumph.

The team, now looking towards Argentina, aims for continued success in their upcoming matches.

New Zealand, meanwhile, expressed regret over missed opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)