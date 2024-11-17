Left Menu

Rafael Nadal's Final Serve: A Legacy at the Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal considers skipping singles matches at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga, prioritizing Spain's success over his farewell tournament. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to retire due to injuries. Nadal emphasizes that team performance comes first, regardless of his last professional appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 17-11-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 09:41 IST
Rafael Nadal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Rafael Nadal has expressed his willingness to forgo singles matches at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga if he believes he cannot contribute to Spain's success. As the 22-time Grand Slam champion approaches retirement, injuries have taken their toll on his 20-year career.

During an interview with the Spanish tennis federation in Malaga, Nadal, 38, shared his commitment to assist in any capacity, saying, "If I don't see myself capable of winning in singles, I'll be the first to step aside." The tennis star last competed officially at the Paris Olympics, with a notable loss to rival Novak Djokovic.

Nadal reiterated to Spain's captain, David Ferrer, not to let his final professional week influence team decisions, emphasizing that the team comes first. Spain will face the Netherlands next, hoping to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals. Reflecting on his achievements, Nadal cherishes his initial Davis Cup joy in 2004 and looks to close his career on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

