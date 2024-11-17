Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan Sidelined with ACL Injury: A Growing Concern in Women's Football

Kadeisha Buchanan, a key defender for Chelsea, is facing a significant setback after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury. The injury occurred during Chelsea's Women's Super League win over Liverpool, and will necessitate surgery, according to manager Sonia Bompastor.

In a post-game press conference following Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Bompastor conveyed the unfortunate update: "I have sad news to share with you. We found out the results this morning, and she did her ACL after the Liverpool game," said Bompastor. She emphasized the club's commitment to supporting Buchanan during her recovery.

This injury places Buchanan among several players in the league, including Chelsea teammates Mia Fishel, Sophie Ingle, Jorja Fox, and Sam Kerr, who are already sidelined with similar injuries. The issue of ACL injuries is increasingly affecting the women's game, with other notable absences like Liverpool's Sofie Lundgaard and Everton's Inma Gabarro and Aurora Galli also troubling teams this season.

