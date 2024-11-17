Left Menu

Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan Sidelined with ACL Injury: A Growing Concern in Women's Football

Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan has suffered a torn ACL injury requiring surgery, sidelining her from the Women's Super League. Manager Sonia Bompastor announced the injury following a win over Manchester City. This adds to a growing list of ACL injuries in women's football, impacting multiple players and teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:22 IST
Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan Sidelined with ACL Injury: A Growing Concern in Women's Football
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kadeisha Buchanan, a key defender for Chelsea, is facing a significant setback after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury. The injury occurred during Chelsea's Women's Super League win over Liverpool, and will necessitate surgery, according to manager Sonia Bompastor.

In a post-game press conference following Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Bompastor conveyed the unfortunate update: "I have sad news to share with you. We found out the results this morning, and she did her ACL after the Liverpool game," said Bompastor. She emphasized the club's commitment to supporting Buchanan during her recovery.

This injury places Buchanan among several players in the league, including Chelsea teammates Mia Fishel, Sophie Ingle, Jorja Fox, and Sam Kerr, who are already sidelined with similar injuries. The issue of ACL injuries is increasingly affecting the women's game, with other notable absences like Liverpool's Sofie Lundgaard and Everton's Inma Gabarro and Aurora Galli also troubling teams this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024