Rory McIlroy Matches Seve Ballesteros with Sixth Race to Dubai Victory

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy concluded the season with a triumph at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, besting Danish golfer Rasmus Hojgaard by two strokes. This win marks McIlroy's sixth Race to Dubai title, equalling Seve Ballesteros' notable record on the European Tour.

McIlroy, 35, delivered a final round of 69 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, finishing at 15 under par. Despite beginning the round tied with Hojgaard and France's Antoine Rozner, McIlroy's consecutive birdies in the concluding holes secured his victory.

Reflecting on the season, McIlroy expressed pride in matching Ballesteros' milestone, recognizing his significant influence on European golf. Despite some setbacks earlier in the year, McIlroy's determination paid off, sealing multiple victories across the PGA and European Tours in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)