Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Matches Seve Ballesteros with Sixth Race to Dubai Victory

Rory McIlroy clinched the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, finishing two strokes ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard. This victory marks his sixth Race to Dubai title, matching Seve Ballesteros' record. McIlroy's triumph comes after a challenging year, adding to his three tournament wins in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:18 IST
Rory McIlroy Matches Seve Ballesteros with Sixth Race to Dubai Victory
Rory McIlroy

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy concluded the season with a triumph at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, besting Danish golfer Rasmus Hojgaard by two strokes. This win marks McIlroy's sixth Race to Dubai title, equalling Seve Ballesteros' notable record on the European Tour.

McIlroy, 35, delivered a final round of 69 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, finishing at 15 under par. Despite beginning the round tied with Hojgaard and France's Antoine Rozner, McIlroy's consecutive birdies in the concluding holes secured his victory.

Reflecting on the season, McIlroy expressed pride in matching Ballesteros' milestone, recognizing his significant influence on European golf. Despite some setbacks earlier in the year, McIlroy's determination paid off, sealing multiple victories across the PGA and European Tours in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024