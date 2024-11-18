Ganguly Backs Kohli to Shine in Australia

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has backed cricketing stalwart Virat Kohli to rediscover his form in Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. Despite being in a prolonged lean phase with the bat, expectations are high for Kohli to perform in what is considered a pivotal series in his career.

The concerning signs of Kohli's slump have lingered since 2020, with the 'Chase Master' experiencing an extended drought in Test cricket. Over the last four years, he has accumulated 1,838 runs from 34 Tests, averaging 31.68 with just two centuries and nine fifties to his name.

Australian cricket legends are banking on Kohli's resurgence, viewing it as a potential game-changer for the series that seems to be tipped in Australia's favor. Ganguly, drawing from Kohli's past successes in Australia, is hopeful that the dynamic batsman can replicate his previous exploits in this challenging Test series.

Recalling Kohli's past achievements, including scoring four centuries in 2014 and a memorable hundred in 2018 on Australian soil, Ganguly highlighted the batsman's unique rapport with Australian conditions. He emphasized that for Kohli, this series could represent his last significant opportunity to leave an indelible mark in Australia.

During Kohli's earlier tumultuous phase in 2011-2014, Australian pitches had played a crucial role in reviving his Test career. In adversity, he found his stride, culminating in a maiden Test century in Adelaide in 2012. The year 2014 mirrored this revival, where he dazzled despite initial skeptics.

Ganguly perceives the forthcoming series as critical. With mixed outcomes in New Zealand, he dismissed concerns over Kohli's recent performance, stressing that Australian pitches would better suit him. Endorsing him, Ganguly expects Kohli to hold his ground against formidable opposition.

As excitement builds for the series opener in Perth, Kohli has been actively preparing with the Indian team. Despite recent fitness speculations from Australian media, in training Kohli displayed resilience, looking composed in his approach, signaling his readiness for the high-stakes Australian tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)