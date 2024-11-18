Left Menu

India Hosts Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup: A Global Sporting Milestone

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) partners with the Kho Kho Federation of India to host the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in January. The event, featuring teams from 25 countries, aims to promote indigenous sports like Kho Kho. IOA President PT Usha stresses the importance of cultural heritage and sportsmanship.

Updated: 18-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:56 IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced its partnership with the Kho Kho Federation of India as preparations are underway for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled for January 13 to 19. The event will be held at the IGI Stadium, where teams from 25 countries will participate.

IOA President PT Usha emphasized the organization's strong commitment towards promoting indigenous sports. In a statement to the KKFI, Usha highlighted the event's significance in celebrating cultural heritage and fostering sportsmanship globally.

Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI chief, hailed the partnership as a 'game-changer' for Kho Kho, expressing excitement over the sport's global spotlight. Teams from Asia, Africa, Europe, and beyond are set to compete, including nations such as Ghana, Kenya, and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

