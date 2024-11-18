Virat Kohli's Australian Revival: A Battle for Runs

Renowned former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Virat Kohli, predicting a renewed hunger for runs as the batsman prepares for the Test series against Australia. Kohli, who has faced a series of underwhelming performances, is expected to draw up confidence from his stellar record Down Under.

Though the batsman has been struggling over recent months, evidenced by his subpar average of 22.72 in six Tests this year, his track record in Australia remains formidable with an average of 54.08. Gavaskar believes this historical success will be vital for Kohli's comeback.

Advising caution, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar noted that Australia might adopt tactical shifts to unsettle Kohli, whose composure and technique will be put to the test. As the rivalry renews, all eyes will be on Kohli to see if he can harness his previous successes to rebound from a challenging phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)