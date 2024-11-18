Left Menu

Rafa Nadal's Final Swing: A Davis Cup Farewell

Rafael Nadal focuses on helping Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga before retiring. The tennis legend, 38, insists on prioritizing team success over personal milestones. As he faces his last tournament, he cherishes the emotional farewell in his home country, Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:44 IST
Rafa Nadal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Rafael Nadal declared that he will focus solely on aiding Spain in clinching the Davis Cup title, as he approaches his swan song in the world of tennis. Despite announcing his retirement, the 38-year-old remains concentrated on the team's success rather than personal achievements.

Speaking to reporters, Nadal emphasized his dedication to the competition, noting, "If I'm on the court I hope to control my emotions. I'm not here to retire. I'm here to help the team win." He underscored his intent to maintain focus until the tournament concludes.

Spain's opening match against the Netherlands sets the stage for Nadal's final appearance in Malaga, an emotionally charged event occurring in his own country. "I have the chance to retire in my country," Nadal shared, reflecting on the heartfelt support from fans and press alike during this significant career transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

