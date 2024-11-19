Left Menu

PGA Tour Embarks on Radical Overhaul with FedEx Cup Eligibility Changes

The PGA Tour has approved changes to FedEx Cup eligibility, reducing the number of players with full status from 125 to 100 starting in 2026. The adjustments aim to provide fair opportunities for new talent and respond to competition from LIV Golf. Other changes include reduced field sizes and adjusted points distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:54 IST
In a landmark decision, the PGA Tour policy board has sanctioned significant changes to FedEx Cup eligibility, marking the first major cut in full-status players since 1983. The changes will take effect from 2026, reducing the number of players assured full status from 125 to 100.

These revisions aim to grant equitable opportunities for new talent on the tour amidst increased competition from Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Upcoming modifications also include downsized tournament fields, with a maximum of 144 players, and revised FedEx Cup points distribution beginning 2025.

A vocal supporter of the changes, Player Advisory Council Chairman Camilo Villegas articulated the need for adaptations within the PGA Tour to maintain its competitive edge. Meanwhile, discussions surrounding sponsor exemptions and the Monday qualifying process seek to refine the tour's existing system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

