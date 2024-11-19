Left Menu

Steve Smith's High-Stakes Return to No. 4

Steve Smith, returning to his favored position at number four in Australia's batting lineup, faces scrutiny as he prepares for the test series against India. Despite a patchy recent record, Smith remains a key player with a strong history in this role. His duel with India's bowlers, especially spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, is much anticipated.

As India expresses concern over Virat Kohli's recent form, Australia faces its own batting dilemma with Steve Smith. Smith, a former cricketing powerhouse, returns to his favorite number four batting position following a less-than-successful opening stint.

The move back to number four, where Smith has delivered 19 centuries from his 32 test centuries, is seen as positive, including by teammate Usman Khawaja. Smith acknowledges previous dissatisfaction among teammates, saying, 'Marnus and Uzzie hated me up top.'

The upcoming test series will highlight Smith's abilities against India's formidable spin duo, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin. Smith's recent struggles lend tension to the contest, as he seeks redemption and aims to silence critics doubting his continued impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

