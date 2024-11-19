Left Menu

Lasith Embuldeniya Makes Triumphant Return to Test Cricket in Crucial South Africa Series

Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Embuldeniya returns to test cricket after two years for the upcoming series against South Africa. The 17-member squad, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, focuses on a balance of spin and pace to face South Africa, with Embuldeniya and Prabath Jayasuriya forming a strong left-arm spin duo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:26 IST
Lasith Embuldeniya Makes Triumphant Return to Test Cricket in Crucial South Africa Series
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Embuldeniya is set to make his return to test cricket after a two-year hiatus, having been chosen for the squad to compete in two crucial test matches against South Africa later this month.

The 17-member squad, announced on Tuesday, will be led by Dhananjaya de Silva. The team includes nine batters, three specialist spinners, and five pace bowlers, signaling a strategic blend of skills to tackle the South African conditions effectively.

Embuldeniya's last test appearance for Sri Lanka was against Australia in June 2022. He joins fellow left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, known for his 18-wicket haul against New Zealand in September, in strengthening the spin department for the series. The first test is scheduled for November 27 in Durban, followed by the second test in Port Elizabeth on December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024