Lasith Embuldeniya Makes Triumphant Return to Test Cricket in Crucial South Africa Series

Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Embuldeniya is set to make his return to test cricket after a two-year hiatus, having been chosen for the squad to compete in two crucial test matches against South Africa later this month.

The 17-member squad, announced on Tuesday, will be led by Dhananjaya de Silva. The team includes nine batters, three specialist spinners, and five pace bowlers, signaling a strategic blend of skills to tackle the South African conditions effectively.

Embuldeniya's last test appearance for Sri Lanka was against Australia in June 2022. He joins fellow left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, known for his 18-wicket haul against New Zealand in September, in strengthening the spin department for the series. The first test is scheduled for November 27 in Durban, followed by the second test in Port Elizabeth on December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)