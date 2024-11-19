Unexpected Shifts and Injuries Dominate Sports News

In a flurry of sports updates, unexpected incidents and shifting dynamics have marked the week's top stories.

Referee Mitch Dunning suffered a serious injury during the Philadelphia Flyers versus Colorado Avalanche NHL game, leading to a halt as medical teams intervened. Meanwhile, Netflix assures viewers it's prepared for upcoming NFL games despite prior streaming setbacks.

The Detroit Lions have surprisingly emerged as favorites for the Super Bowl following the Kansas City Chiefs' first loss. In other news, the U.S. men's national team progressed to the Nations League semifinals with a compelling victory over Jamaica, and pitcher Paul Skenes earned Rookie of the Year honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)